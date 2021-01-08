Miley Cyrus pays tribute to sis Noah on 21st birthday: "Don't get near as drunk as I did"

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Miley Cyrus has posted a sweet tribute to her sister Noah Cyrus, who turns 21 Friday.

Alongside two adorable photos of herself as a little girl holding her new baby sister, Miley writes, “Happy birthday to an icon living @noahcyrus. I love you baby sister turned big sister. The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me.”

Referring to the recent death of her beloved dog Mary Jane, Miley goes on to say, “You were such a rockstar thru the experience of losing Mary Jane. I couldn’t have gotten here without you. You lead me to making the hard but right decisions. You’ll have many more of those choices in your own life & I am here for you every step of the way.”

“Love you always. Happy 21st,” Miley concludes, adding, “Don’t get near as drunk as I did I practically missed my own party cause I spent the night over the [toilet emoji].” She also threw in the “puking” emoji to drive the point home.



Both Miley and Noah performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest last week.

By Andrea Dresdale

