Miley Cyrus on why she addressed her exes with cheeky message in "Prisoner" video

If you watched the sexy, sticky music video for Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa’s duet “Prisoner,” there’s no way you could have missed Miley’s cheeky send-off to her exes.

“In Loving Memory of My Exes, Eat S***,” flashes a message at the end.

In a new interview with Australia’s The Project, Miley, who co-directed the video with Alana O’Herlihy, explains what made her include it.

“I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it — like, I always feel like life is laughing at me, you know, pulling its strings,” Miley says. “Just creating whatever chaos that it wants to, and it doesn’t take it easy on us.”

She says including the message “was a way that I was able to kind of fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy.”

Miley says she was proud to make a video that mixed female sexuality with rock and roll, not to mention one that was directed by two women under 30. Flipping off her exes at the end, she says, was “the perfect bookend for what we made.”

Her album Plastic Hearts was the number one rock album in the country this week and came in at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

