Miley Cyrus on talk show, new album and post-quarantine plans: "Definitely hug my mom and dad"

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesMiley Cyrus has been keeping busier than most stars amid the COVID-19 pandemic: She's the set designer, producer, director, booker, cameraperson and host of Bright Minded, her intimate Instagram Live show which airs every weekday. She tells the Wall Street Journal that having a talk show may be something she wants to pursue post quarantine.

"I love connecting with people," she says, adding, "So yeah, I would love to create a platform where individuality is highlighted....a place for good news and light and activism and optimism and highlighting the folks doing really big work who don't always get the attention that is deserved. I think there's a world where I could do it all and have it all."

That means being able to do something like she described and continue with her music career. Miley says she's "kind of finished" her new album, but tells the Wall Street Journal, "It's hard to feel appropriate releasing music at this time."

According to Miley, her new album is why she's been sporting a new hairstyle.

"I made a record that's kind of rock influenced, hence my mullet," she explains. "This was not just some random Wednesday Tiger King haircut. This was to go with the new music, but now I'm rolling through Calabasas with a Joe Exotic mullet."

While Miley says she and her mom, Tish, FaceTime all day long, she says the first thing she wants to do when she gets of out quarantine is "definitely hug my mom and dad." She also wants to see her beloved grandmother, who lives in senior living.

"She is my biggest fan and she doesn't have Instagram, so she hasn't seen the show," laughs Miley. "I'm going to have to put this on VHS for her...she's my everything."

