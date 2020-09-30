Miley Cyrus officially releases cover of Blondie's "Heart of Glass," Blondie calls it "divine"

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus

Earlier this month during the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Miley Cyrus impressed fans and colleagues alike with a cover of Blondie‘s 1979 number-one hit “Heart of Glass.” Now it’s available as a single — as Miley writes, “By popular demand.”

After Miley’s initial performance of the song, Blondie’s official Twitter account re-tweeted a video and wrote, “We think @MileyCyrus nailed it. Check it out.”

Then on Sunday, Miley asked her social media followers if she should officially release the track. Famous fans like Paris Hilton, Adam Lambert and hairdresser-to-the-stars Sally Hershberger all responded enthusiastically, and UFC fighter Julian Marquez even said if Miley did, it’d be his walkout song at his fight November 14.

“Heart of Glass” has now officially hit streaming services, and Blondie’s official account, quoting the song’s second line, tweeted, “Once @MileyCyrus covered “Heart of Glass” and it was divine.”

Miley appears to be in a real Blondie mood lately: A few days after she performed “Heart of Glass,” she posted a photo of herself which she captioned “ATOMIC” — the name of a song on Blondie’s 1979 album, Eat to the Beat.

When Blondie’s official Twitter account responded, “Beautiful,” Miley replied, referring to Blondie’s iconic lead singer Debbie Harry, “F**k Yes! Been on loop all day! Queen Debbie forever!”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.