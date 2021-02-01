Miley Cyrus offers to sing at Gwen Stefani's wedding: "I'll be on my best behavior. Or worst."

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channe)

A mutual online lovefest between former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus and current coach Gwen Stefani has led to an offer from Miley to sing at Gwen’s wedding to Blake Shelton.

It all started when Gwen responded to a clip of Miley’s recent Tiny Desk Concert for NPR by writing, “talented geeezzzz.” Miley responded to the compliment by writing, “When my [heroes] tweet me I get horny.“

To which the apparently easily embarrassed Gwen replied, “omg [your’re] crazy!! blushing …gx.” She added the hashtag “#theclimb” in reference to one of Miley’s biggest hits.

And then, since she had Gwen’s attention, Miley added, “ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!”

Gwen responded, “thanks puppy.”

Miley may have to get in line, though: Blake has already said that he wants Adam Levine to sing at the wedding. Then again, perhaps every current and former The Voice coach could do a number. They have plenty of time to arrange it, since Gwen and Blake haven’t set a date yet — at least, not one they’ve publicly revealed.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.