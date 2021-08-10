Miley Cyrus now selling “Miley Sucks” t-shirts

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas

Remember a few weeks ago, when Miley Cyrus offered fans t-shirts and sweats emblazoned with the slogan “Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I Am Gay”? Well, she’s at it again with a new line of NSFW merch.

The singer’s latest collection includes t-shirts that say “Miley Sucks,” and trucker hats that read, “Miley Can Go F*** Herself.” There are also “Miley Is Canceled” sweatpants, as well as “F*** Miley Cyrus” sweatpants. Another tee says “Miley Makes Me W**,” and yet another says “Sell Out to Sell Out.”

Prices for the new merch range from $30 to $160.

You can see Miley modeling the “Miley Sucks” tee in an Instagram video now, in which she also reveals that she’s booking a recording session for her next album, which would be the follow-up to last year’s Plastic Hearts.

