Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her beloved dog, Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus is grieving the death of her best friend, her dog Mary Jane. The “Midnight Sky” singer left a heartfelt tribute to her beloved pet on Thursday, whom she called “a true queen.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cyrus shared never-before-seen photos and videos of her rescue pit bull mix in a montage set to her emotional ballad, “Mary Jane.”

“I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now,” the 28-year-old penned in the emotional tribute. “This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing.”

“MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend,” added Cyrus.

The singer also took to her Instagram stories to mourn her constant companion of 10 years, explaining to fans that “MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago” that became increasingly aggressive.

“In life it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you,” the Grammy nominee noted. “But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane… never once did I forget the gift I had been given.”

“She is no longer hurting but I am. That’s what love is,” said Cyrus. “She lived by the golden rule of kindness and compassion toward all.”

“If only we were all more like Mary Jane,” the singer expressed. She added in a subsequent story, “I’m so lucky you were mine.”

By Megan Stone

