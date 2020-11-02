Miley Cyrus "melts" at the sight of fans dressing like her for 'Miley-ween'

The star posted a series of Instagram photos and a video of the dozens of fans who all dressed like her this year — men and women, young and old. Some went for “Wrecking Ball” Miley, while others were inspired by her “Midnight Sky” video look — a sexy black cutout outfit or a houndstooth check suit — while others chose her zebra-stripe look from her recent MTV Backyard Sessions special.

One enterprising group of women each picked a different era and posed together: there was Miley’s controversial MTV VMA performance outfit with the foam finger, Hannah Montana, the “Wrecking Ball” look, and the “Midnight Sky” look, among others.

“When I create a look I always wonder, ‘Would this make someone want to be me for Halloween?'” Miley wrote. “It makes me f***ing melt knowing so many of you were MS MC this year! Love u!”

By Andrea Dresdale

