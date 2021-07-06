Miley Cyrus leads “Free Britney” chant at 4th of July show

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas

Britney Spears has a supporter in Miley Cyrus.

Miley performed at Resorts World in Las Vegas on July 4 to help ring in the national holiday and, during her show, advocated for her fellow pop star.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the 28-year-old singer displaying her support by changing the lyrics from her hit “Party in the U.S.A” to say, “The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, ‘free Britney, free Britney!”

Addressing the track’s original lyrics that say “And a Jay-Z song was on” the radio, she told the crowd, “We love Jay-Z, but we got to free this b****. It’s stressing me the f*** out!”

This isn’t the first time Miley has supported Britney, who recently expressed a desire to end her 13-year-long conservatorship.

In February, while performing the same song during her TikTok Tailgate performance, she shouted “We love Britney.”

(Embedded video contains uncensored profanity)

