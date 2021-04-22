Miley Cyrus laughs over relationship rumors while teasing “Without You” remix

Miley Cyrus think’s its amusing that people are so obsessed with her relationship status, so she’s teasing an upcoming remix with a cheeky video of herself dancing in front of some of the craziest headlines speculating over her love life.

Taking to TikTok, Miley shared a slew of headlines scrutinizing her romantic life over the years — including a bogus pregnancy rumor from 2013 claiming she was pregnant with rapper Juicy J‘s baby.

She soundtracked the montage to “Without You” by The Kid LAROI, but included a new verse that features her vocals. She sang on the verse of the song that goes, “So there I go, oh!/Can’t make a wife out of a ho, oh/I’ll never find the words to say I’m sorry/But I’m scared to be alone.”

Miley ended the video by planting a kiss on TikTok star King Moxu — who’s known for his TikToks set to “Without You” — before the two both flash an unimpressed look at the camera.

Considering that LAROI posted a photo of himself and Miley together in the studio last month, it’s clear that a remix is coming; we just don’t know when.