Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Zedd headlining 2020 BottleRock festival

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Zedd will spend their Memorial Day Weekend this year in wine country while headlining the 2020 BottleRock festival, scheduled for May 22-24 in Napa, California.

Other artists on the lineup include MAX, Matt Nathanson, Maren Morris, rock legend Stevie Nicks, Grace VanderWaal, Dave Matthews Band, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many more.



Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. local time. In addition to the music, the festival also features food and wine, as well as spa treatments and a silent disco.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

