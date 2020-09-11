Miley Cyrus jokes that "Maneater" performance on 'Fallon' is for her "future ex-husband"

NBC

There’s a specific reason Miley Cyrus chose to sing a cover of Hall & Oates‘ “Maneater” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Backed by a full band, all of whom were wearing face masks, Miley took to a spacious studio space for the performance. Dressed in a sparkling red dress and surrounded by red-lit smoke, the song began as a stripped-down melody before the drums kicked in and Miley began to rock.

Miley also sat for a virtual interview with Fallon in which she shared her reasoning behind performing the song, which features such lyrics as “Watch out boy she’ll chew you up/Oh, here she comes/She’s a maneater.”

“So ‘Maneater,’ I think it’s very important to be transparent. I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know just know I told you,” Miley declared.

The joke was in reference to her recent breakup with Cody Simpson in August. Additionally, Miley and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, announced their divorce in August 2019 after eight months of marriage.

“Just wear it all out in the open, there’s no skeletons in the closet. I’ve warned you first,” Miley quipped.

Miley’s is currently working on her upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus, featuring the lead single “Midnight Sky.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.