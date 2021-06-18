Miley Cyrus is the new face of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia perfume

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lady Gaga may be starring in a movie about Gucci, but Miley Cyrus has just been tapped to star in the fashion house’s newest beauty campaign.

“It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum,” Miley announced on Instagram. “@gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations, which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction.”

“Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment, #FloraFantasy is being who you are,” Miley continues. “None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora!”

Gucci Beauty’s Instagram promises that the scent is “launching soon worldwide with a joy-fueled fantasy campaign inspired by Miley’s unique personality.”

Women’s Wear Daily notes that Miley recently wore Gucci at her Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate preshow: Her custom Gucci sequinned crop tee sported the number 25 on it, because that’s Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele‘s lucky number.

WWD says the fragrance will be available starting July 30 online and August 1 in Gucci stores and perfumeries.

Miley isn’t the first pop star to front a Gucci fragrance campaign: Harry Styles, Lana Del Rey and Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine have all appeared in ads for the brand’s various scents.

