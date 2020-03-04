Miley Cyrus is ready to release new music that’s “super rock and roll”

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

We won't have to wait too much longer for new Miley Cyrus music.

The singer tells Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery that she is “super close” to releasing her new project, which explores a more rock and roll-inspired sound.

“We’re getting like super-close, I’m feeling the urgency and I am definitely actively on it and ready to go,” Miley says. “I’ve got some music that is sounding super rock and roll and I’m just excited to share it. But not too much longer.”

She confirms that she’s worked with Mark Ronson on some of the new tracks. The two previously worked together on the single, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

“We have about, you know, two, three songs on my next project together,” Miley teases. “And they’re kind of like, got like some Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back rock and roll.”

Miley and Joan Jett happen to be friends; she actually inducted Joan into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Miley is heading to Australia to headline a bushfire benefit concert on March 13.

