Miley Cyrus hosting round two of ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ and she’s bringing Dolly with her

We’re guessing that not everyone would want to spend New Year’s Eve with their 76-year-old godmother, but when your godmother’s one of the coolest and most beloved humans on the planet, you’d make an exception, right?

Miley Cyrus is returning to host another edition of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the NBC special she debuted last year. This time around, her co-host will be none other than the iconic Dolly Parton, who is, for real, Miley’s godmother. Other guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

As with last year’s special, the event will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live head honcho Lorne Michaels and will air live from Miami on December 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET. It’ll also stream live on Peacock.

Last year’s edition of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party featured co-host Pete Davidson and performances by 24KGoldn, Anitta, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Saweetie. Miley also performed, which led to the night’s big viral moment: Just after the ball dropped, while she was singing “Party in the U.S.A.,” her top came loose and exposed her breast.

Miley simply covered herself with her hand, left the stage — still singing — and came back wearing a blazer that hid the wardrobe malfunction.

In other Miley news, she’s apparently working on new music with producer Mike WiLL Made It. Mike, who executive produced Miley’s album Bangerz, shared on his Instagram Story a post by the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, which shows Mike and Miley in the studio together. Mike added “2023” to the photos, seemingly indicating that their project is coming next year.

