Miley Cyrus hospitalized — begs for "a boost of bad a**"

Radio Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Radio Disney/Richard Harbaugh(NEW YORK) -- Miley Cyrus has been posting lot of major news updates on her Instagram Stories, but her latest is her biggest announcement yet. She's been hospitalized.

In a photo of her laying in a hospital bed, wearing a gown and strapped to an IV, the "Slide Away" artist revealed on Tuesday, "Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend!"

Miley continues, "Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad a** and help me kick this s**t to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save!"

She is reportedly suffering from tonsillitis, which she complained about on Monday. It is unknown how long she will remain hospitalized.

The singer looked quite refreshed in her hospital selfies -- to which she credits her mom Tish Cyrus in another Stories update.

"Thank you mama for helpin this little sickyyy look a little bit better by brushin my hair for me," she captions in a photo of her mom diligently brushing and hair-spraying away the hospital bed head.

Cyrus also"redesigned" her baggy hospital by turning it into a dress -- in which she sheared off the sleeves and cut a scoop neckline.

Gorillapalooza -- a charity event hosted by The Ellend Fund -- is happening this weekend to raise money and increase conservation efforts for endangered animals.

