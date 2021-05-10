Miley Cyrus helps The Kid LAROI to his second top 10; Billie Eilish debuts with “Your Power”

Will Heath/NBC

Teaming up with Miley Cyrus is all The Kid LAROI needed to give his song “Without You” a huge boost on the chart.

Following the release of the Miley Cyrus remix version of “Without You,” the song jumps from #23 to number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is LAROI’s second top 10 on that chart, and his first as a lead artist, following his role as a featured artist on “Hate the Other Side” by Juice WRLD and Marshmello last July. The late Juice WRLD was LAROI’s friend and mentor.

The remix is also Miley’s 10th top 10 on the Hot 100, including one as her alter ego, Hannah Montana. Her most recent top 10 prior to this was “Malibu” in 2017.

“Without You” may even go higher on the chart, considering the two just performed it on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, and according to Variety, the show was the third highest-rated of the season. That was likely due to the controversial choice of host: Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish‘s new single “Your Power” debuts at number nine on the Hot 100, making it the singer’s fifth top 10 hit. It’s from her upcoming album Happier Than Ever, due July 30.

The Weeknd‘s remix of “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande continues at number one for a second week.

