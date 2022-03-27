Miley Cyrus’ first live album ‘ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE’ coming on April 1

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

After teasing it this past week, Miley Cyrus has confirmed that she’ll release her first-ever live album, ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE, on April 1. It’s available to pre-save now.

In addition to songs from her entire career, ATTENTION also includes Miley’s new songs “ATTENTION” and “You,” the latter of which she premiered on New Year’s Eve. On Instagram, she wrote, “My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created!”

Her note continues, “From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs ‘YOU’ & ‘ATTENTION!’ I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn’t be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn’t make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU!”

In another post, she added, “Thank you for all of your loyalty and support over the last 16 years! This record is the least I can do to try and show my appreciation for your dedication! We’re in this together forever!“

You can watch a trailer for the album now on YouTube.

Here’s the track list for ATTENTION:

“ATTENTION”

“We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?”

“Plastic Hearts”

“Heart of Glass”

“4×4”

“(SMS) Bangerz”

“Dooo It!”

“23”

“Never Be Me”

“Maybe”

“7 Things”

“Bang Bang X See You Again”

“Jolene”

“High”

“You”

“Like a Prayer”

“Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)”

“The Climb”

“Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U”

“Party In The USA”

