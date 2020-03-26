Miley Cyrus feels more connected than she has in years with 'Bright Minded' series

Courtesy Bright Minded: Live with MileyMiley Cyrus has found a bright side to self-quarantine with her Bright Minded Instagram Live series.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe this week via FaceTime, Miley says she hasn’t felt this connected with her fans since she was on Hannah Montana -- which celebrated its 14th anniversary on Tuesday.

"This is the most at peace and fulfilled that I've been in the last few years," Miley says. "I think I miss the safety of being able to be around my family ... but besides actually like what do I miss of the outside world, of going to the studio or whatever, I don't really miss that, because connecting with my fans every day is something that I really have been missing probably since Hannah Montana."

She adds, "The thing I loved about Hannah Montana was once a week, I would connect, and there would always be a message, and that was at a time where you couldn't do this live, like how you and I are communicating now.”

"Even you and I just having this chat feels less alone, and I just, I feel like I connected more with the outside world inside than I did on the outside,” Miley tells Lowe.

On Wednesday, Miley had Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa as special guests on Bright Minded. The live stream airs Monday through Friday on Miley’s Instagram page at 11:30 a.m. PT.

