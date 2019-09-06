Miley Cyrus faces the aftermath of the afterparty in new "Slide Away" video

Courtesy of Miley CyrusIn the new video for her single "Slide Away," Miley Cyrus is suffering an emotional hangover as she navigates her way through the wreckage of a wild party.

Miley, in a fancy gold party dress, is seen floating in a pool in the early morning hours, surrounded by empty bottles bobbing in the pool with her. She walks through the water in the pool, onto her deck, and then through her house, flashing back to the party the previous night, where everyone seems to be having a great time except her.

"Move on, we're not 17/I'm not who I used to be/You say that everything changed/You're right, we're grown now," she sings with a mournful look on her face. "So won't you slide away/Back to the ocean/I'll go back to the city lights."

"Slide Away" was apparently inspired by Miley's breakup with her husband Liam Hemsworth. After dating on and off for 10 years, they tied the knot in December of 2018, but announced their split last month. Hemsworth subsequently filed for divorce.

There were rumors that his partying was one of the factors behind their breakup, but he's denied that.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.