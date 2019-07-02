Miley Cyrus enlists female activists and her mom Tish for provocative "Mother's Daughter" video

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has released the provocative new music video for her empowering anthem, "Mother's Daughter."

The NSFW video begins by flashing the phrase, "Every woman is a riot." It features Miley dressed in a red latex bodysuit as she leads a diverse cast of women, from models to activists to her own mom, Tish Cyrus. The visual contains messages of self-expression, body image, sexuality, motherhood, gender identity and acceptance.

On Miley’s Instagram page, she spotlights each of the video’s featured performers and includes their personal statements in the captions.

One of the video’s co-stars, Mari Copeny, is an 11-year-old girl from Flint, Michigan who is fighting for clean water in her city.

“Imagine waking up and finding out the water that you have been drinking is poison, imagine the water giving you rashes and making you and your family sick,” Copeny says in her statement.

“This has been my reality for the past five years and it’s why I fight so hard for my community and especially the kids.”

“Mother’s Daughter” is the lead single from Miley’s EP, She Is Coming. The EP is the first of three six-song EPs, all of which will make up one collection titled She Is Miley Cyrus.

