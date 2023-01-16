Miley Cyrus enjoys biggest career streaming debut with “Flowers”

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus is probably buying herself flowers and taking herself dancing to celebrate her latest streaming record thanks to her new song, “Flowers.”

The singer’s official Discord channel announced: “17 years into her career, Miley officially hit her largest Spotify streaming debut with ‘Flowers.'”

The song bowed at #3 on the Spotify charts after fans streamed the single 7.7 million times. The song has since risen to the #1 spot and is now her first single to lead the platform’s Daily Top Songs Global chart. The track has amassed roughly 11 million streams.

“Flowers” is also tearing it up across other platforms. The song is currently #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100 charts for both its U.S. tracker and global tracker. The song is also #1 on the iTunes chart.

Not only that, the song became the second-most trending video on YouTube when it debuted. It’s also currently #2 on Pandora’s Top Thumb Hundred chart, which tracks the new releases that get the most thumbs-up.

“Flowers” is the first single off Miley’s forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. The album arrives March 10, and preorders are now live on her official website.

