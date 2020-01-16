Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding and more to perform at 10th annual Governors Ball

Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding and Alessia Cara are among the artists who’ll be performing at the 10th annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City this summer.
The genre-spanning lineup for the three-day festival will also include Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee, and Missy Elliott, the latter of whom’ll mark her first major NYC headlining show in over a decade.
The festival will return to Randall’s Island Park from June 5-7. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 12 p.m. ET at GovBall.com.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.