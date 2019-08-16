Miley Cyrus drops heartbreaking new song "Slide Away" after Liam Hemsworth split

RCA Records

RCA RecordsMiley Cyrus has dropped her most personal song yet amid her recent split from Liam Hemsworth, with a haunting visual to accompany heartbreaking lyrics.

"Slide Away" was posted on her official YouTube account overnight into Friday, and the opening picture features alcohol bottles and pills floating on top of what looks to be a pool.

The lyrics are just as raw, and seemingly give insight into the split. Miley sings on the track, "Once upon a time it was made for us/Woke up one day and it turned to dust/Baby we were found but now we're lost so it's time to let it go."

She continues, "I want my house in the Hills/Don't want the whisky and pills/I don't give up easily/But I don't think I'm down."

On Monday night, Hemsworth broke his silence on the breakup, writing, "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

That came one day after Cyrus took to Instagram to share an empowering message about change and growth.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," she penned.

Over the weekend, the singer's rep confirmed the split, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."

The duo had been married just this past December after being together on-and-off for almost a decade.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.