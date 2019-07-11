Miley Cyrus doesn't want kids because "the earth can't handle it"

Mario Sorrenti/ELLE

Mario Sorrenti/ELLEMiley Cyrus may be married, but don't expect her and husband Liam Hemsworth to start having kids anytime soon. She tells ELLE magazine in a cover story for its August issue that she doesn't want to bring kids into a world that's on the brink of being ruined.

"The earth is angry," she explains. "We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-s*** planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child."

"Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that," she adds. "We [millennials] don't want to reproduce because we know the earth can't handle it."

While kids aren't on her agenda, Miley's happy to be married, even though some people are surprised that she tied the knot.

"I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique...it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it," she tells ELLE.

"I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner?" she asks. "I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f***ing good, and I know that."

"I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most," she explains. "I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word."

You can read the full interview in ELLE's August issue.

