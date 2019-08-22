Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth in series of candid tweets: "I have nothing to hide"

iStock/Kameleon007After Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus Wednesday, Miley took to Twitter to defend herself against rumors that her infidelity was the reason for their split.

In a series of candid tweets Thursday, the singer denied cheating allegations against her and said she has “nothing to hide.”

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she began. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

She admitted to partying when she was younger and lists the many scandals from her past, but adds that once she and Liam reconciled, she was “committed.”

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” Miley writes. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

She continues, “BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

Miley concludes, “I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

Miley and Liam had tied the knot in December. They announced on August 10 that they were splitting, but they'd reportedly been apart since June.

