Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Jason Mraz, JP Saxe & more to perform at Save Our Stages Festival

It’s no secret that with the near-total shutdown of the touring industry due to COVID-19, independent music venues nationwide are struggling to survive. That’s why a diverse group of artists has committed to perform at the Save Our Stages Festival, presented by YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association.

Hosted by Reggie Watts, the three-day virtual festival will run from October 16 through October 18 and feature performances recorded live from over 25 independent concert venues across the country. For example, Miley Cyrus will perform from L.A.’s legendary Whisky a Go Go, while Marshmello and Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters and JP Saxe will play at L.A.’s equally legendary Troubadour.

Jason Mraz will perform at Belly Up in San Diego, CA, while Macklemore will be seen from Neumos in Seattle, WA. The Lumineers will check in from Boulder, Colorado’s Boulder Theater, Major Lazer will be seen from Gramps in Miami, FL, and Dave Matthews will play the Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville, VA.

Other artists participating include Kelsea Ballerini, G-Eazy, Gus Dapperton, FINNEAS, The Roots and Alec Benjamin.

The festival will livestream at NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel, with segments posted on the performers’ YouTube channels as well. Fans can donate directly to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which will benefit these venues in danger of closing, at NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel now.

By Andrea Dresdale

