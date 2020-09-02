Miley Cyrus delivers rock cover of Billie Eilish’s "my future," and her take on an Eagles classic

Courtesy Miley Cyrus

It looks like Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish are on the same wavelength.

During a recent performance for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Miley did more than just perform her hits “Midnight Sky” and “Slide Away” — she also took on Billie Eilish‘s “my future.”

While Eilish’s original song is more of a ballad, Miley put her own edgy, rock spin on her version. Nonetheless, the track was very fitting and on-brand: Both “Midnight Sky” and “My Future” share a message of loving oneself and being just fine on their own.

For the performance, the former Disney Channel star stunned in a simple, yet sophisticated black sparkling dress, chain belt, and sheer tights as she sang in a golden-lit room.

In the same appearance, Miley also performed a version of The Eagles‘ country-flavored classic tune “Take It to the Limit,” as a tribute to her late grandmother, who recently passed away.

“The Eagles were my Mammies favorite band…. and my mama grew up singing this song on drives in the car w her mom!” Miley captioned the video on Instagram. “This is in honor of my grandma.”

Take It To The Limit- Dedicated to my Mammie… The Eagles were my Mammies favorite band…. and my mama grew up singing this song on drives in the car w her mom! This is in honor of my grandma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ywTjFbVSoW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 2, 2020









By Andrea Dresdale

