Miley Cyrus debuting new live performance of "Prisoner" on YouTube's 'Released'

Fresh off topping the rock chart this week with Plastic Hearts, Miley Cyrus is set to appear on the newest episode of the YouTube series, Released.

She’ll be debuting a never-before-seen live performance of her Dua Lipa duet, “Prisoner,” as well as sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits from the making of her album.

Miley will also be joined on the episode by Billy Idol, who collaborated with her on the Plastic Hearts track “Night Crawling.” He’ll interview her about her new era, artists that inspire her and more.

Miley’s Released episode airs Thursday at 8:45 PM PT/11:45 PM ET on Miley’s official YouTube channel.

