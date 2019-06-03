Miley Cyrus dares fans to call her 1-800 hotline

Jo Hale/Redferns

The singer posted a 1-800 number on her social media Monday, along with a photo of herself holding up a pink banana-shaped phone.

“Call me. I dare you. 1-833-SHE-ISMC,” Miley wrote.

When you dial the number, the first thing you hear is a message from Miley: "Hello, thanks for calling Miley's hotline. Press 1 if you're 18 years of age or older. If you're under 18, hang up!"

If you press 1, you get a recorded personal message from Miley -- a different one each time you call -- along with a reminder that her new EP, She Is Coming, is out now. You also get the opportunity to leave a voicemail for Miley, which may be used for future promotional purposes.

Miley released the six-song EP on Friday, featuring the lead single “Mother’s Daughter” and the raunchy tune “Cattitude,” featuring RuPaul.

She Is Coming is the first of three EPs from Miley, each of which will contain six songs.

