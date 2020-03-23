Miley Cyrus continues 'Bright Minded' online talk show this week with Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha & more

Courtesy Bright Minded: Live with Miley

Courtesy Bright Minded: Live with MileyMiley Cyrus recently launched her Instagram talk show Bright Minded with celebrity guests including Demi Lovato, Amy Schumer, Hailey Bieber and the cast of Love Is Blind. She's continuing this week with another lineup of guests -- including members of her famous family.

On today's show, starting at 2:30 ET/11:30am PT, Miley will welcome Ellen DeGeneres, social star Rickey Thompson, and actress Emily Osment, who appeared with Miley on Hannah Montana. On Tuesday, the show will feature devotionals from her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, and a segment on self-confidence with her sister, Noah Cyrus.

Then on Wednesday, it's a blockbuster lineup with Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa.

More stars for this week will be announced soon.

