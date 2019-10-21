Miley Cyrus clarifies "you don't have to be gay" comments

In the live session, she gushed over new boyfriend Cody Simpson and told fans “you don’t have to be gay” because “there are good men out there.”

"I always thought that I had to be gay because I just thought all guys were evil, but it's not true," she told her followers, adding – in a presumed diss to ex Liam Hemsworth -- that Cody is the only good man she’s ever met.

Miley, an outspoken LGBTQ advocate and self-identified pansexual, received backlash for her comments; some fans objected to her implication that being gay is a choice. She took to Twitter Monday to explain.

"I was talking sh** about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don't CHOOSE your sexuality,” she wrote. “You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!"

