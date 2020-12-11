Miley Cyrus & Chipotle give fans 10,000 free burritos

Miley Cyrus’ unexpected collaboration with Chipotle has resulted in 10,000 satisfied fans — and a whole bunch more who missed out.

In case you missed it, Chipotle created a Miley-themed burrito that’s only available for a limited time on its app and on its website. It’s called “Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley,” and it’s based on her favorite order: fajita veggies, white rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, romaine lettuce and, of course, guac.

As part of the deal, Chipotle gave out free burritos to the first 10,00 people to text PLASTIC HEARTS — the title of Miley’s new album — to 888-222. Unfortunately, 25 minutes after she posted the deal on Twitter — after first putting it on Instagram — Miley tweeted that they were “ALL GONE.”

Fans who were too slow on the draw received a text saying, “Sorry, we’re all out of burritos. Miley still loves you, tho.”

We’re sure that the fact that the exact time of her “ALL GONE” tweet was 4:20 p.m. ET is just a coincidence…right?

By Andrea Dresdale

