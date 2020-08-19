Miley Cyrus celebrates "Midnight Sky" being the biggest radio song "of my career"

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus

It’s been almost a week since Miley Cyrus shook up the music industry with her retro-sounding anthem “Midnight Sky.” She now says this may be the biggest single of her career.

In a celebratory post on Tuesday, Cyrus posted a promotional image of her new single and relayed just how well it’s performing.

“Back in the studio and just heard that Midnight Sky is having the biggest radio add week of my CAREER and it’s #1 most added at Pop and Hot AC,” she announced, referring to two different radio station formats.

“Every radio programmer who added [my song] is rad as f***,” she declared. “Added” is the radio industry term for “started playing.”

She continued, “and everyone who didn’t, well…..” along with three “tongue stuck out” emojis.

It is too early for the single to rank on the song charts such as the Billboard Hot 100.

Cyrus ended her post by thanking her team and label for helping her launch the next chapter of her music career as she readies her seventh studio album She Is Miley Cyrus, which has no release date as of yet.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.