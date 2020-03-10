Miley Cyrus cancels Australian bush fire relief concert due to coronavirus

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesThe COVID-19 outbreak has put the kibosh on Miley Cyrus' plans to help Australia.

The star was set to perform a benefit concert for bush fire relief March 13 at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium. The bill was also supposed to have included Lil Nas X, Australian duo The Veronicas, and DJ Seb Fontaine. However, the concert has now been canceled.

On Twitter, Miley wrote, "Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show."

She added, "I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."

Fan reaction ranged from understanding, to anger and disappointment, to accusations that Miley is chickening out because Katy Perry, who's pregnant, is currently in Australia and will do a benefit concert on March 11.

The proceeds from Miley's show would have gone to two Australian nonprofit organizations working to restore the country's forests and wildlife, which have been decimated by the devastating and deadly bush fires raging Down Under for months now.

It's worth noting that Miley knows first hand the devastating effects of wildfires, having lost her own home in recent years to similar fires in California.

