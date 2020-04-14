Miley Cyrus calls to end toxic masculinity by giving boyfriend Cody Simpson a glam makeover

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Mike Coppola/FilmMagicIf you're wondering what Miley Cyrus is up to between her Bright Minded Instagram show, know that she is also trying to find ways to stay entertained while hunkered down in her home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her most recent activity? Giving her boyfriend Cody Simpson a fabulous makeover.

It also should be noted he previously tasked her to give him a dynamic buzz cut.

Simpson debuted his radical new look on Sunday in a video of him lounging seductively on one of his faux-fur covered chairs. The Australian singer revels in his look, turning his head from side to side and closing his eyes so fans can soak in the whole look.

He also spins slowly in his chair and strikes several proud poses.

"Biggest my type ever," commented an enthusiastic Cyrus, who also spammed her boyfriend with some random emojis.

Before the big reveal, Simpson chronicled his makeover on his Instagram stories, including snippets of how his girlfriend applied his mascara, blush and lipstick.

Of course, Cyrus unveiled her masterpiece on her respective Instagram stories on Sunday and also called for the normalization of men wearing makeup and feminine clothes.

"End. Toxic. Masculinity," she continually captioned in a series of other models and famous faces posing in stereotypically feminine fashion.

She also encouraged fans to "wash your hands" on top of ending toxic masculinity -- which is defined as damaging standards men are pressured to abide by, such as burying all emotions except anger and shunning anything that could be viewed as feminine, in order to be seen as "manly."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.