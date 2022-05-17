Miley Cyrus breaks silence on her plane’s emergency landing following lighting strike

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

﻿Miley Cyrus﻿ is ready to talk about what happened when her plane was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning.

Miley previously revealed she was flying to the capital of Paraguay in March when her plane “was caught in a major unexpected storm.” She added, while sharing video and photo of the lightning strike, “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.”

The Grammy nominee spoke about the terrifying incident on Late Night With Seth Meyers and admitted she thought she was going to die.

“It was really scary. I was in my mom’s lap because I was pretty sure it didn’t matter about the seat belts at this point,” she confessed. “I was scared and it was really very strange because it was unexpected weather.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer recalled how she felt when she “woke up that morning” and realized “something just kinda felt off and not quite right.” But, she powered through and boarded the plane to play at Paraguay’s Asunciónico festival.

“It was completely unexpected,” she said of the sudden storm. “We got struck by lightning, which then we had to do this emergency landing and we were in the middle of South America, and I was actually on my way to a show, which by that point had already been flooded and canceled.”

Her band tried to rally together and still make it to the event, but Miley recalled telling her enthusiastic team, “We’re in the middle of the forest in a broken-down airplane. There’s floods where we’re supposed to be going, the stage is sinking.”

On a lighter note, Miley revealed she communicates with godmother Dolly Parton through fax because, “She’s rarely on the phone.”

