Miley Cyrus' "Black Mirror" song is coming in real life

NetflixMiley Cyrus’ Black Mirror episode is about to get a little more real.

In response to a fan question on Twitter, Miley revealed that the song her character, Ashley O, sings in the episode – a reimagined version of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole” – is set to be released for fans to stream or download in the real world.

The fan wrote, “Can @MileyCyrus actually release Ashley O’s song in black mirror though.”

To which Miley replied, “Don’t worry SHE IS COMING!”

She Is Coming is also the name of Miley’s new EP, which she plugged in her tweet.

The Black Mirror episode, titled “Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too," stars Miley as a purple-haired pop star who unveils a mini-robot version of herself called Ashley Too. Each of the songs her character sings in the episode is a Nine Inch Nails track reworked into a pop song.

