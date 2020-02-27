Miley Cyrus approves of Ariana Grande's karaoke rendition of "Party in the USA"

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love ManchesterAriana Grande and Miley Cyrus are pals, so it's no wonder that Miley approved when Ariana sang one of her songs at karaoke.

According to reports, Ariana, as well as Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly, all attended a party in West Hollywood earlier this week in honor of their manager Scooter Braun's wife, Yael, a South African who has just obtained American citizenship. Footage shot at the event shows Ari singing a karaoke version of Miley's smash hit "Party in the U.S.A" in honor of the occasion.

Miley responded to the post by retweeting it and adding three heart emojis.

That wasn't the only singing Ariana did at the party, though: There's also footage of her singing The Fugees' version of "Killing Me Softly."

Footage of the event also shows Demi and Tori singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in honor of Yael's new citizenship.

Miley was one of the many stars who appeared with Ariana at her One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the terrorist attack at Ariana's 2017 concert in Manchester, England. Miley and Ariana duetted on the Crowded House hit "Don't Dream It's Over" at the concert.

