Miley Cyrus announces new music project "She Is Coming," dropping on Friday

Jo Hale/RedfernsNew Miley Cyrus music is coming sooner than you think.

The singer announced Monday that her new project, She Is Coming, will be dropping Friday. According to Entertainment Weekly, the project is an EP.

"SHE IS COMING -- 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence," Miley wrote on Instagram, along with the black-and-white cover art for the project that shows her looking down at the camera while wearing a crop top with the words “Never mind the bollocks” written on the front.

On Saturday, Miley debuted three new songs -- “Cattitude,” “Dream” and “Mother’s Daughter” -- during her set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the U.K. She also performed a rendition of her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop” with Charli XCX.

She Is Coming follows Miley’s last album, 2017’s Younger Now.

In addition to new music, Miley’s episode of Black Mirror, titled “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,” premieres June 5 on Netflix.

