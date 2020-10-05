Miley Cyrus announces 'MTV Unplugged's Backyard Sessions'

The moment Miley Cyrus fans have been begging for has arrived.

Today, MTV announced that it will air MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions on October 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

The show will feature Miley performing cover songs in the backyard of her L.A. home, including songs by Britney Spears, Pearl Jam, The Cardigans and more. She’ll also do stripped-down acoustic versions of her hits and her latest single, “Midnight Sky,” and MTV promises “special surprises” as well.

Miley’s been performing a lot of covers in recent months: Back in April, she sang Pink Floyd‘s “Wish You Were Here” on SNL, and Billie Eilish‘s “My Future” on the BBC. She also just released her version of Blondie‘s “Heart of Glass.” However, she first established the practice of doing covers songs in her backyard via her own Happy Hippie Presents: Backyard Sessions, a longtime fan favorite. Fans have been clamoring for her to release these sessions for years now.

A few days ago, Billboard ranked her 24 best cover versions, which range from songs by Dido, The Replacements and Etta James, to Jeff Buckley, Dolly Parton and Paul Simon.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.