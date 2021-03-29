Miley Cyrus and Yungblud not dating, reportedly "just friends"

Alana O’Herlihy

Romance rumors immediately started when photos of Miley Cyrus dining with alt-rocker Yungblud surfaced on Friday, but a source close to the two claims they are “just friends.”

A source tells People that Miley, 28, and Yungblud, 23, were enjoying lunch with a group of friends at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, and from the pictures, the two seemed to be getting awfully close with each other. At one point, he had his legs in her lap; he was also photographed stroking her hair.

Miley has been single since breaking things off with boyfriend Cody Simpson in August, after dating for about 10 months. She was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2019.

As for Yungblud, the British singer, born Dominic Harrison, dated Halsey in the past. In December, he told the British magazine Attitude that he is polyamorous and pansexual, and said that dating Halsey, who’s openly bisexual, helped him come to terms with his own sexuality.

Coincidentally, Miley has also described herself as pansexual in the past.

