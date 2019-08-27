Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter reportedly share backstage kiss at VMAs

Courtesy MTV

Courtesy MTVMiley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter packed on the PDA at Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards.

Entertainment Tonight reports that, even though the duo didn't walk the red carpet together, a source caught them sharing a kiss and holding hands backstage before Cyrus' emotional "Slide Away" performance -- where she changed up the lyrics "you're right, we're grown now" to "you're right, I'm grown now." It's speculated that was a subtle dig at ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The source also said Miley and Kaitlynn "looked very much like a couple" and claimed that Carter also put a hand on Cyrus' derriere.

The two also reportedly shared some moments during VMA rehearsals, where "Kaitlynn was swaying at the side of the stage as Miley rehearsed 'Slide Away.' Afterward, the two walked backstage, hugging each other."

Miley was a very late addition to the VMA lineup -- she was announced just hours before the event -- so the two weren't seated in the audience. Most of their interactions happened away from the cameras. But The Hills star was filmed caressing Cyrus' hair before the singer walked out on stage.

Last Wednesday, Liam filed for divorce from Miley and cited irreconcilable differences as the main cause of their split. The two married last December.

