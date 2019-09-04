Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter reportedly move in together

kikkerdirk

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have reportedly kicked their relationship up a notch and are now rumored to be living together.

The couple supposedly moved in over the Labor Day weekend.

People reports that the two were inseparable over the holiday weekend, holding hands and wrapping arms around one other.

A source told People that things have certainly heated up between the two. “They live together and are very happy,” the insider claims, “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

The couple was also spotted having another lunch date with Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, in Los Angeles.

Carter's and Cyrus' whirlwind romance kicked off in mid-August following Miley's husband Liam Hemsworth filing for divorce.

