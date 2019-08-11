Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth split after eight months of marriage

Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesTwo months after celebrating their 10-year anniversary as a couple, and eight months after tying the knot, Miley Cyrus and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, have split.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a spokesperson for Miley Cyrus said in a statement.

"Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart," the statement said.

The couple first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They split in 2013, but reunited two years later, and tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2018.

In June, Cyrus pushed back against breakup rumors.

She posted a screengrab of a gossip site with the headline “Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Split Rumors,” and wrote, “Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!”

Miley added, “Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them.”

Cyrus spoke about her relationship in a cover story for ELLE magazine's August issue.

"I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married," she told ELLE. "But my relationship is unique ... it’s so complex and modern and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it."

