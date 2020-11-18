Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa collab “Prisoner” out tomorrow with a juicy video

RCA Records

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa are ready to drop their highly-anticipated collab, “Prisoner.”

The track, which appears on Miley’s upcoming album, Plastic Hearts, debuts Friday at 7 p.m. ET, along with a music video.

In a teaser of the video, we see images of Miley sensuously eating cherries with the bright red juice dripping down her neck, Miley and Dua dancing around together, and shots of their bodies intertwined.

Dua also teased a black-and-white poster on her Instagram Story that says “Prisoner Tour.” Something tells us the tease has more to do with the music video than with an actual tour, being that live performances are on hold. But maybe one day!

Miley’s Plastic Hearts comes out November 27.

By Andrea Tuccillo

