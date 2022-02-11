Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s ultra-campy Super Bowl commercial is finally here

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy12

Miley Cyrus‘ new Super Bowl commercial is finally here, which finds her teaming with godmother Dolly Parton.

The two-part commercial for T-Mobile made its debut on Friday and was all about 5G phone technology. The ad is a complete spoof on public-service announcements, with Dolly raising awareness about 5G phones with a little help from the “Midnight Sky” singer.

Dolly aims to solve America’s “serious problem” with current 5G networks, saying they are “limited,” and she declares that she wants phones to “be able to shine their brightest like me. I have my own theme park!” That’s when she tells Miley to “use” her voice, which the two teased in Thursday’s trailer.

Miley embarks on a music writing montage and whips up a cheesy song about phones, which is a total spoof on how some causes use inspiring music to get their message across. “Let’s do it for the phones, they do so much for you/ When they’re out there all alone, there’s something we can do,” Miley and a group of backup singers belt out in the ultra campy commercial.

The ad will air during the Super Bowl, which kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

