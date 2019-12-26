Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spend Christmas with Miley's "dysfunctional family"

Radio Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still very much a couple. In fact, they spent Christmas together this year.

The two celebrated the holiday with Miley’s family in Tennessee, including dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus, sisters Brandi and Noah, and brothers Braison and Trace.

Miley shared a series of photos of the whole gang on Instagram, writing, "Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family.” She also posted a family photo including Cody on her Instagram Story, as well as other snaps of just the two of them.

On his own Instagram Story, Cody shared the gift he got for Miley: a gold skull necklace. “Museum quality for my queen,” he wrote.

Last weekend, there was speculation that the couple may have split, after Cody was spotted in NYC with Playboy model Jordy Murray. His agent confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair was still together, saying, “There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Meanwhile on Christmas Eve, Miley reached a divorce settlement with Liam Hemsworth. The two married on December 23 of last year after years of on-again, off-again romance, but announced their split in August.

