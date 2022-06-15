Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette to perform at tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Nasty Little Man

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March at age 50 when the band was on tour in Colombia, is being saluted with two all-star tribute concerts in September — and Miley Cyrus and Alanis Morissette are on the bill for one of them.

Miley and Alanis are among the many, many stars who’ll be performing at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27. Mark Ronson is also on the bill, as are Joan Jett and members of KISS, Queen, The Police, Rush and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Another concert with some of the same performers will take place September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium, though Alanis and Miley aren’t part of that show.

The concept of the show is that Hawkins’ “bandmates and his inspirations” will be “playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.” So where do Miley and Alanis fit in?

Well, from 1995 to 1997, before Hawkins joined Foo Fighters, he was Alanis’ drummer on her tour supporting her album Jagged Little Pill. He also appears in her videos for “You Oughta Know,” “All I Really Want” and “You Learn.”

As for Miley, she and Hawkins were friends; he played on her 2021 album Plastic Hearts. She and Foo Fighters headlined the Lollapalooza Chile festival on March 18 and 19. After Hawkins died on March 25, she filled in for Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Brazil and dedicated her show to him.

Tickets to both shows go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 9 a.m. local time. Proceeds will benefit charities in the U.K. and U.S. chosen by the Hawkins family.

For more info, visit FooFighters.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.