Miley Cyrus advertises NSFW merch while crawling all over dad Billy Ray’s truck

Vijat Mohindra/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Of course Miley Cyrus would pose on top of her dad Billy Ray Cyrus‘ truck in designer heels, a racy t-shirt and nothing else: She’s just being Miley.

Miley’s photoshoot was designed to advertise her new merch: t-shirts and sweatshirts that say “Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I Am Gay.” She’s wearing a pink sleeveless version of the shirt, which also includes a NSFW addition stating the wearer’s specific sexual preference, with a couple of anatomically-specific doodles.

“IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says [NSFW comment] or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels!” Miley captioned the pics. “Speaking of Dadd[ies], ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new ‘Miley made me gay’ merch on Shop.MileyCyrus.com!”

There’s also a long-sleeved version of the tee with the same slogan, plus another NSFW comment about the wearer’s sexual preference.

Some fans seemed to be more fascinated with the make of Billy Ray Cyrus’ truck. When one fan specifically asked, “But why is Billy Ray Cyrus driving a Nissan truck,” Miley replied, “that’s all @tishcyrus would let him get lol.” She added the hashtag #NoMaseratiForDaddy.

Tish Cyrus is, of course, Billy’s wife and Miley’s mom. And the hashtag refers to the fact that in “Old Town Road,” Billy Ray’s number-one collab with Lil Nas X, he sings, “Ridin’ down Rodeo in my Maserati sports car.”

